Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $93.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.88. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $86.54 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 256.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 227,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 163,634 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 694.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 46,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 82.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,180,000 after acquiring an additional 778,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

