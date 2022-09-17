Rebecca White Sells 4,601 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:HZO opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.63. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 74.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

