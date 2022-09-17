Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.33.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $710.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $616.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

