Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 510 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 161,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,954 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $141.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $314.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

