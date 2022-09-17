Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 15,269 Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $19.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58.

