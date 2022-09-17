Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 2,856 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.12 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.08.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

