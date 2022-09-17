Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 5,555 Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $329,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFIP stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

