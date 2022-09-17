Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 737.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI opened at $286.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

