Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CME Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after acquiring an additional 685,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $145,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $191.56 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.29.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,151 shares of company stock worth $2,054,508. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

