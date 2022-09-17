Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 464 Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVAL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,872,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 504,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 52,193 shares during the period.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00.

