Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 69 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $206.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.89 and its 200 day moving average is $237.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

