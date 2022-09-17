Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 80 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $133.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

