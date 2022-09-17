Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys New Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,242.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 532,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

