Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,838,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after buying an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,326,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

