Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after acquiring an additional 454,724 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.20 and its 200-day moving average is $191.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.