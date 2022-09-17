Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,046,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,442,000 after buying an additional 139,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 907,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,397,000 after buying an additional 86,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 87.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

GE stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

