Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in DocuSign by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in DocuSign by 6.3% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

DocuSign stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.78 and a beta of 1.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

