Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $233,000 Stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,126.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

MLN stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

