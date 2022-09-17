Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in American Tower were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $245.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $297.55.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

