Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $254,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $32.51 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

