Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $282,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56.

