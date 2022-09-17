Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $284,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $105.12 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.19.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.