Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $290,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.64.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $182.85 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.64 and a 200-day moving average of $172.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.