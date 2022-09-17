Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $385,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.13 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.