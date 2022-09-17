Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $433,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 956,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,022,000 after acquiring an additional 85,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,982 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

