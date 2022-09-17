Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Down 0.5 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

