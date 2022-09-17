Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $232,000 in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,526,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

iShares US Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $91.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.