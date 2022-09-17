Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $250,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PRU opened at $91.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average is $103.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.