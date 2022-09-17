Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $403,000 Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $22.79 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97.

