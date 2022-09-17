Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 1,035 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15.

