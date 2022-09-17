Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 122 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

