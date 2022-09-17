Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 263 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.9 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

