Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 89 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Hershey by 17.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hershey by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $219.89 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.82. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.