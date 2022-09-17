Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 89 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,551,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $169.34 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.81 and a 200-day moving average of $159.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

