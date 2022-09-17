Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.70 and a twelve month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.57.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

