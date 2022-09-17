Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.