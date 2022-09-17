Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 7,247 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,247 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

