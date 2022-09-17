Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 7,762 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $49.12 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $67.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.