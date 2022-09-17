Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

