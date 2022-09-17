Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 141.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,807 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,562,520,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,629,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,071,039,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 65.89.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 39.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of 34.93.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

