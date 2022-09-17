Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 134 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MAA opened at $165.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.95 and a 200 day moving average of $185.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

