Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,906 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Allstate were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $129.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.22. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

