Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 282 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE MLM opened at $330.18 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

