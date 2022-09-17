Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 3,596 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,920.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $28.05.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

