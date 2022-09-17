Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 90 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $143.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.