Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 92 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.0 %

ROK opened at $237.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.