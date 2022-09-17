Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $286,000 Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.