Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,633 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EOG Resources by 258.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EOG opened at $121.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

