Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $104.46 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

