Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.5 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.61.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

